When Nature paints a Monet

This view across the Castelluccio plain in central Italy, snapped on Monday during the annual blossom, could be mistaken for a painting by Claude Monet: a blur of colour created by countless wild flowers growing among the crops.

Sharing the land with the region's famed lentils - Castelluccio's small, brown pulses are prized by chefs around the world - poppies, daisies and cornflowers make up a floral carpet that has become an annual tourist attraction.

Every year, the fields come alive with colour as part of a spectacle known as La Fiorita ("the flowering" or "the blooming"), which takes place between May and July.

This part of Italy may be off the beaten track, but it is filled with outdoor activities such as hiking, horseback riding and hang gliding.