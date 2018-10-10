When it rains, it pours

Commuters braved the pouring rain as they made their way across a road junction along Pasir Ris Drive 1 to Pasir Ris MRT station yesterday.

More showers are expected this week, offering a respite from the warm and dry weather of the previous month.

There was less rainfall in the second half of September than in the first half, and the thundery showers that did fall over the island in the afternoon in the last two weeks of the month were localised and of short duration.

More thundery showers are expected this afternoon, according to the website of the National Environment Agency.

On most days this week, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25 deg C and 33 deg C, the Meteorological Service Singapore said last week.