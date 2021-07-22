When a dream comes true

A hot-air balloon created by Japanese art group Me was seen over the trees at Tokyo's Yoyogi Park last Friday as part of a project called "Masayume" - a Japanese word for a dream that becomes reality.

This was part of this year's Tokyo Tokyo Festival, a cultural-art event planned by Me to take place alongside the Olympics, which will run from tomorrow to Aug 8.

The balloon was inspired by a dream that team member Haruka Kojin had when she was in middle school.

The face of the balloon is a composite of about 1,400 people from all over the world regardless of age, gender or nationality.

The Tokyo Olympics has been embroiled in controversy, with many Japanese criticising their government for going ahead with it as the country reported more than 844,000 confirmed cases and more than 15,000 deaths related to Covid-19.

