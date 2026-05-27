What’s The News? Students compete in ST’s current affairs quiz

The finalists, editors and guests in a group photo during the What’s The News? final at the SPH Media auditorium on May 26: (Front row, from left) Quiz host Rishi Budhrani; Mr Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief of the EMTM Group at SPH Media; Ms Jasmin Lau, Minister of State for Education and Digital Development and Information; St. Gabriel’s Secondary School’s Julien Fok Yong Zheng, Thorsten Ng and Collin Soelaiman; ST editor Jaime Ho; and Mr Kangtai Zhong, assistant director of planning and development in the DrugFreeSG Office, Central Narcotics Bureau. (Second row, from left) Team members of the other finalist schools Presbyterian High School, Victoria School and School of Science and Technology, Singapore.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY