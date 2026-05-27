What’s The News? Students compete in ST’s current affairs quiz
After several gruelling rounds involving an online quiz, telematch games and a live quiz show, St. Gabriel’s Secondary School emerged as champions of a current affairs contest on May 26.
They trumped three other schools – Victoria School, School of Science and Technology, Singapore (SST) and Presbyterian High School – to win the second What’s The News? competition organised by The Straits Times.
What’s The News? aims to capture young people’s attention and spark a lifelong interest in current affairs.
The competition is supported by the Ministry of Education (MOE), in partnership with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).
The preliminary round of the What’s The News? current affairs quiz at Presbyterian High School on April 14.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Students viewing a travelling showcase before the semi-finals of the competition at Our Tampines Hub on May 14.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
The competition began with a preliminary round in April, where more than 6,000 students from over 70 schools took part in an individual online quiz that tested their knowledge of current affairs.
River Valley High School students taking part in the first online preliminary quiz of The Straits Times' current affairs quiz competition What’s The News? on April 9.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Presbyterian High School students taking part in the preliminary round of the What’s The News? current affairs quiz in the school hall on April 14.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
The top 16 schools advanced to the semi-finals on May 14, where each fielded a team of six members to compete in four telematch games.
Marsiling Secondary School students warming up before the first game in the semi-finals of current affairs competition What's The News? at Our Tampines Hub on May 14.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Participants and supporters from the 16 semifinalists warming up for the semi-finals of What's The News? at Our Tampines Hub community auditorium on May 14.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
The 16 teams were split into four ‘zones’, with the winners of each ‘zone’ progressing to the final.
In the first game, teams were given a starting point of 30 bean bags.
They were then asked a series of seven current affairs questions, with two bean bags taken away for each question they got wrong. The teams then had to accurately toss their remaining bean bags into a target net to earn points.
The spirit of competition was alive and well, with supporters yelling their hearts out on the sidelines in every round to cheer on their school.
Presbyterian High School supporters cheering on their schoolmates during the semi-finals at Our Tampines Hub on May 14.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
River Valley High School supporters cheering on a schoolmate during the semi-finals at Our Tampines Hub on May 14.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
The teams then had to answer questions to receive large building blocks in a variety of sizes. The objective was to create the tallest, most stable tower they could in two minutes, resulting in moments of hilarity as teams struggled to reach the apex.
Anglo-Chinese Junior College student Reddipalli Sri Sinduja, 16, piggybacking Emelyn Er, 16, as teammates (from left) Vasantala Trisha, 17; Liu Yu Han, 16; Carissa Lee, 16 (blocked); and Ng Zi Ching, 17, attempted to stack the highest tower at Our Tampines Hub on May 14. Organisers said piggybacking was against the rules.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A student stacking building blocks to create a tower during Full Stack in the semi-finals of current affairs competition What's The News? At Our Tampines Hub on May 14.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
In the next round, the students had to use their wits as each team imagined themselves in the role of the Prime Minister’s Office, pitching three solutions to an assigned challenge to a pair of judges. The catch? The solutions had to be represented almost entirely through visuals, with only brief captions allowed to supplement them.
Straits Times editor Jaime Ho (rear) observing a discussion by School of Science and Technology, Singapore students (from left) Ramya Thanigai Arasu, 16; Esther Ye Ting, 15; Enzo Ang (partially blocked), 15; and Ong Cheng Feng, 15, during the semi-finals on May 14.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
CNB judge Mr Kangtai Zhong, assistant director of planning and development at the DrugFreeSG Office, and ST's Schools editor Serene Luo looking on as ACS Independent students, taking on the role of the Prime Minister’s Office, come up with solutions to a challenge using only visuals and brief captions, in the semi-finals of What's The News? at Our Tampines Hub on May 14.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Finally, the teams had to answer 10 true-or-false questions. After answering correctly, they were given just 12 seconds to use mats to cross the game zone without touching the floor and collect a series of hats to earn points. Teams that made it back to the start point successfully are awarded bonuses.
X marks their reponses as students cross their forearms to signal their answer (false) to a true-or-false question during a game of Final Stretch in the semi-finals of What's The News? at Our Tampines Hub community auditorium on May 14.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
The team from Outram Secondary taking part in the Final Stretch during the semi-finals of ST's current affairs competition What's The News?, at Our Tampines Hub community auditorium on May 14.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
For many, preparations started weeks in advance. Participants said they read the news daily, and memorised interesting facts and statistics to get ready for the competition.
Ramya Thanigai Arasu, 16, a finalist competitor from SST, was “very grateful for this opportunity”.
“It made me read more about news happening not only in Singapore but also around the world,” she said.
Speaking to host Rishi Budhrani during the round, the team from Presbyterian High School said that at the end of the day, it was a competition, but they had all learnt something from the event and the process of preparing for it.
Energy was high at the finals at the SPH Media auditorium, as the teams of three warmed up and settled in for the contest.
Teams first competed in a rapid-fire multiple-choice round, with only eight seconds to answer each question. Returning finalist Presbyterian High School ended the round in the lead.
They were then tested on their critical thinking and public speaking skills when they were given just 15 minutes to create a three-minute presentation using a single slide to address a randomly assigned question.
Finally, teams played a short answer round, choosing from a board of concealed questions assigned points of varying values – the higher the points, the trickier the question.
The Straits Times editor Jaime Ho raises a green paddle to a correct answer during The Straits Times What's The News? final at SPH Media auditorium on May 26.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
(Third from left): Mr Lim Han Ming, ST deputy managing editor; Mr Kangtai Zhong, assistant director of planning and development in the DrugFreeSG Office, CNB; Mr Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief, English, Malay and Tamil Media (EMTM) Group; Ms Jasmin Lau, Minister of State, Ministry of Education and Digital Development and Information; and Ms Karamjit Kaur, ST associate editor; at The Straits Times What's The News? final at SPH Media auditorium on May 26.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Game cards that allowed teams to redirect the question to another team or double the number of points an answer was worth added a layer of strategy to the game, which led to a nail-biting final round as teams rose and fell from the top in quick succession.
Schoolmates waving a homemade sign. Shouts of glee filled the air each time a question was answered correctly, adding to the lively atmosphere.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Supporters cheering during The Straits Times What's The News? final at SPH Media auditorium on May 26.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
One example was Victoria School, which used a game card to rally from fourth place to an overall second-place finish. A member of the team, Balaprathyush Damodharan, 16, said: “Going from fourth to second really gave us confidence, and I think it gave us motivation to continue. I think it’s a lesson – that we can do it no matter what.”
At the close of the competition segment, Mr Jaime Ho, editor of The Straits Times, emphasised the importance of journalism to the country, saying: “Over the past 180 years, The Straits Times has taken on a role in our society to not just record the important things that happen in Singapore, which eventually become part of our history.
“Another function is to be a public service to readers to help highlight important issues, interpret them through a Singaporean lens, and ultimately to bring Singaporeans together like we’ve done today, with both commonly held truths and the diverse viewpoints that make us so unique.
“There is no better way to do this than to help all Singaporeans, especially (the youth), to understand the news, and see that it can also be fun.”
Produced by: Choo Li Meng, Gin Tay, Irene Ang, Jason Quah, Jemima Ryan, Kevin Lim, Neo Xiaobin, Ng Sor Luan, Sharon Loh and Wong Siow Yuen.
Main photographs and videos by: Kevin Lim, Jason Quah and Gin Tay