Whale of a task to save beached orcas

Things were less than peachy for a group of whales on an Argentinian beach on Monday.

Seven killer whales, or orcas, had beached themselves near Mar Chiquita, a beach town in Buenos Aires.

Rescue workers and volunteers successfully pulled six orcas back to sea, while one died during the operation. Officials say they are not sure why the whales beached themselves.

Mar Chiquita's tourism secretary Flavia Lagune said the orcas did not appear to be ill. It was possible that they had lost their orientation, she told the La Nacion daily.

The authorities plan to do an autopsy on the orca that died.