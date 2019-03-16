Wedding fit for an empress

Onlookers packed Armenian Street yesterday as a traditional Peranakan "wedding" procession took place outside the Peranakan Museum, part of the Armenian Street Party: Living Peranakan.

The bride's elaborate wedding outfit included a crown made up of at least 144 hairpins and jewelled ornaments. Her headband featured figurines of the Eight Immortals from Chinese mythology as well as the Chinese God of Longevity for protection.

The bride's dragon hairpin and phoenix collar signified that she was the "empress" of the day.

She also wore a bejewelled bib that is often used to indicate a family's wealth.

Historically, Peranakan wedding rituals last for at least 12 days.

The Armenian Street Party: Living Peranakan is part of the Singapore Heritage Festival 2019.