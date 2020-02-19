Way to perfect shots

This illuminated bridge in central Jakarta might seem like just a modern walkway at first glance, but it has become an attraction among visitors to the Indonesian capital.

Visitors have been flocking to the pedestrian bridge near the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex to take the perfect picture for their Instagram accounts.

"There are many colourful lights... (and) there's no need to pay to get Instagrammable photos, it's free here," a visitor named Vanessa told The Jakarta Globe.

The Jakarta administration occasionally uses the bridge's lights to create certain colours or symbols to express solidarity with other countries.

For example, after the terror attacks at two mosques in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand last year, the footbridge was lit in the colours of the New Zealand flag - red, blue and white - for a week, to show solidarity with New Zealand.