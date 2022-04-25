Waves of fun

Water games were one of the highlights of the Singapore Airlines' 30th anniversary staff carnival on June 11, 1977. The event at East Coast Park lagoon kicked off at 6am, when 179 teams and 285 staff members took off for a 80km road run, which started from Marine Parade and covered Old Airport Road before it looped back to the lagoon.

