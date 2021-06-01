Water worry

Farmer Noe Vieira do Carmo (above), 44, removes termites from the soil of his house in the community of Vila do Cuinha in Anama, Amazonas, Brazil, and a group of young people play volleyball (left) amid flood waters. Every year, the rise of the Brazi
Farmer Noe Vieira do Carmo (above), 44, removes termites from the soil of his house in the community of Vila do Cuinha in Anama, Amazonas, Brazil, and a group of young people play volleyball amid flood waters. Every year, the rise of the Brazilian Amazon rivers has filled the municipality's streets with water. But now, Anama - which is known as the Venice of the Amazon - is preparing for its greatest flood, with canoes replacing cars and snakes and alligators roaming the stilt houses.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Farmer Noe Vieira do Carmo (above), 44, removes termites from the soil of his house in the community of Vila do Cuinha in Anama, Amazonas, Brazil, and a group of young people play volleyball (left) amid flood waters. Every year, the rise of the Brazi
Farmer Noe Vieira do Carmo, 44, removes termites from the soil of his house in the community of Vila do Cuinha in Anama, Amazonas, Brazil, and a group of young people play volleyball (above) amid flood waters. Every year, the rise of the Brazilian Amazon rivers has filled the municipality's streets with water. But now, Anama - which is known as the Venice of the Amazon - is preparing for its greatest flood, with canoes replacing cars and snakes and alligators roaming the stilt houses.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Farmer Noe Vieira do Carmo (above), 44, removes termites from the soil of his house in the community of Vila do Cuinha in Anama, Amazonas, Brazil, and a group of young people play volleyball (left) amid flood waters. Every year, the rise of the Brazi
Farmer Noe Vieira do Carmo, 44, removes termites from the soil of his house in the community of Vila do Cuinha in Anama, Amazonas, Brazil, and a group of young people play volleyball amid flood waters. Every year, the rise of the Brazilian Amazon rivers has filled the municipality's streets with water. But now, Anama - which is known as the Venice of the Amazon - is preparing for its greatest flood, with canoes (above) replacing cars and snakes and alligators roaming the stilt houses.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published: 
1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 01, 2021, with the headline 'Water worry'. Subscribe
Topics: 