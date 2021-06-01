Water worry

Farmer Noe Vieira do Carmo (above), 44, removes termites from the soil of his house in the community of Vila do Cuinha in Anama, Amazonas, Brazil, and a group of young people play volleyball amid flood waters. Every year, the rise of the Brazilian Amazon rivers has filled the municipality's streets with water. But now, Anama - which is known as the Venice of the Amazon - is preparing for its greatest flood, with canoes replacing cars and snakes and alligators roaming the stilt houses.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE