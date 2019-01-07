Warm welcome to China's cool city

A dazzling rainbow-coloured city of ice greeted visitors at the official opening of the 35th Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival on Saturday.

The annual festival draws millions of visitors each year to wintry Harbin in China's north-eastern Heilongjiang province. Organisers estimated about 20,000 visitors attended the festival's opening day.

Over 2,000 ice sculptures are on display, including giant slides, intricately carved castles and towering buildings, as well as animals and cartoon characters.

Sculptors spent 15 days and used some 110,000 cubic m of ice and 120,000 cubic m of snow to set up the venue.

Harbin resident Guan Hongliang, who has been sculpting ice for a decade, told TV news network Euronews that he was pleased to see thousands of visitors admiring his creations.