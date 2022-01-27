Warm hearts on a snowy day

A newly-wed couple from the United States enjoying a snowfall during a photo shoot near the Acropolis in Athens on Monday.
Schools are closed in the greater Athens area, as Greece experiences a cold weather front with heavy snowfall and very low temperatures.
