Warm hearts on a snowy day

A newly-wed couple from the United States enjoying a snowfall during a photo shoot near the Acropolis in Athens on Monday.

Schools are closed in the greater Athens area, as Greece experiences a cold weather front with heavy snowfall and very low temperatures.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.