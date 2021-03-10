Walking in their shoes

These women's shoes, laid out on a staircase in Tirana, Albania, were part of more than just another art display - the striking installation was put up in denouncement of violence against women on International Women's Day on Monday.

Violence against women has long been a major issue in Albania, and the shoes, which represent the women who have been murdered by men in the country, serve as an urgent reminder of a problem that has shown no signs of abating.

According to a survey supported in part by UN Women, one in two women there have been subjected to sexual, physical or psychological violence, with the problem worsening since the pandemic began.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.