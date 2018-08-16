Walking in the shoes of refugees and migrants

Hundreds of shoes formed a path in front of Westminster Cathedral in London yesterday as part of a campaign to support refugees and migrants.

The Share The Journey campaign, launched by Pope Francis and led by British-based charities Catholic Agency For Overseas Development and the Catholic Social Action Network, urges people to understand the troubles of refugees and migrants who have fled poverty, hunger, violence, persecution and the effects of climate change in their homeland.

Members of the community are encouraged to show their support by signing a petition and organising a solidarity walk. So far, tens of thousands of people have walked more than 160,000km across Britain.

Activists are also calling for world leaders at next month's United Nations General Assembly session to back global agreements aimed at assisting migrants and refugees.