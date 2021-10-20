Walk 'On Air' in New York

Published: 
1 hour ago

People enjoying the sunset and New York skyline during a preview of the Summit One Vanderbilt glass observation deck, which is spread across the top four floors of the new 427m-tall One Vanderbilt tower in Midtown Manhattan, New York.

Viewers can take in the Art Deco details of the Empire State and Chrysler buildings and, if they peer north on a clear day, can catch a glimpse of Bear Mountain in the Hudson Highlands.

The 6,000 sq m attraction and immersive experience, opening tomorrow, includes an art installation, mirrored walls and floors, an outdoor terrace, a glass elevator on the exterior of the building and glass-floored booths overlooking Madison Avenue.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 20, 2021, with the headline 'Walk 'On Air' in New York'. Subscribe
