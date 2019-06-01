Walk into magical world of books

What looks like an art and light installation is actually the interior of a bookstore in Shanghai.

This and other branches of the Zhongshuge chain of bookshops in China draw the attention of visitors with their creative display of bookshelves and use of optical illusions.

Ceilings covered in mirrors, rounded and tiered bookshelves arranged in peculiar angles, and magical and colourful motifs create a surreal sense of space in the stores.

Some stores also borrow heavily from the imagery of children's books to attract young ones to the children's section.

Bookworms often get lost in their books, but some visitors to the bookshop could get lost in the maze of optical illusions.