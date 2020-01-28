Wake up to music in the air

Living in an urban city like Singapore, it is not uncommon to be woken up by construction noises thud-thudding in the background.

But what if you were to add some piano notes into the mix?

Swiss artist Alain Roche did just that at dawn last Friday, as he gave a piano concert at a construction site in Munich, Germany.

What was more impressive was how he did it - he and his grand piano were hanging vertically in mid-air, suspended from a crane.

The performance was part of a project he started in 2013, known as Piano Vertical. The building site of a new concert house in Munich was chosen as the venue, making Roche's performance the "first" concert at the site.

On his website, the artist explained that he wanted to work with mechanical sound sources that were raw and repetitive, like engine noises, and this search led him towards a construction site.

He hoped the contrast of sounds would allow the audience to experience music in a new way.