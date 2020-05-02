Virus puts brake on car sales

An aerial photo from a drone, of brand new Subaru cars sitting in an Auto Warehouse storage lot on Thursday in Richmond, California.

As people continue to shelter in place across the United States following the outbreak of the coronavirus, new car sales have plummeted by more than 50 per cent from April last year, and plunged by more than 35 per cent since March.

In the US, April and May sales are expected to be historically low, according to IHS Markit analysis, with forecasters assuming restrictions on people's movement and business operations in key states will continue, preventing dealers from trading in a traditional manner and keeping many showrooms closed.

Though there are positive indicators emerging from Europe, both in terms of coronavirus cases flattening out and the auto industry returning to work, the recovery cycle is predicted to be mixed across the various markets amid the pandemic, which is proving to be one of the greatest crises in the history of the auto industry.