Vietnam's homes on water

Houses floating on the sea in Phu Quoc island, Vietnam, last Saturday.

Vietnam's government expects economic growth of as much as 6.5 per cent this year – South-east Asia’s fastest – as industries such as manufacturing and tourism recover.

The island's coastline spans 150km and boasts gentle waves and transparent turquoise waters, making it the country’s most popular destination for water sports.

For something quieter, head to Long Beach, which spans 20km and offers views of unobstructed sunsets.

Further north, there are tree-lined beaches such as Ganh Dau and Bai Thom, hidden from crowds by dirt roads and secluded resorts.

Phu Quoc is famous for its fish sauce, so a visit to a fish sauce factory to see how the fermented treasure is made is worth it.

The island also enjoys warm and comfortable weather all year round, with the mercury hovering at about 27 deg C.

It is coolest in the dry season between October and March, and hottest in April and May.

The rainy season is in full swing in July, bringing cooler temperatures until October.

