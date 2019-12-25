Venice faces a very wet Christmas

The Italian city of Venice is facing the prospect of more intense floods at a time when it is still counting the cost of the exceptional high tide that hit last month.

Though the tide on Monday morning peaked lower than expected at 1.44m, it remained above the 1.40m "exceptional" mark, reported the Associated Press.

Venetians are still reeling after houses, businesses and historic monuments were severely hit, with hotels reporting 45 per cent cancellations. The city's mayor has set the damage caused by the floods at about €1 billion (S$1.5 billion).

Yet come hell or high water, this Santa was determined to bring some much-needed Christmas cheer to St Mark's Square.