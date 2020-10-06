Utah's salt lake shrinking steadily

A report last month said that the Great Salt Lake (above) in the United States is steadily shrinking every year.

But the authorities in the state of Utah are implementing measures to slow the water loss and preserve the area, which plays several important roles in the state.

The lake is an important resource for Utah's mineral industry.

It is also a popular recreation spot and hosts several bird sanctuaries.

Officials warn that the shrinking water level could also cause increased air pollution.

The lake is the largest inland body of salt water in the Western Hemisphere.

It is also one of the most saline inland bodies of water in the world.