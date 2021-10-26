Up close with whale sharks

A fisherman feeding whale sharks in the waters around Tan-Awan, a small town in Cebu Province in the Philippines, last month.

The chance to swim with the world’s biggest fish used to draw tourists to the town, but conservation groups denounced the hand-feeding that kept the gentle creatures around.

While their size is imposing, whale sharks are gentle giants. Their mouths are gargantuan, but they are filter feeders. Their hundreds of vestigial teeth are tiny and they cannot bite.

In pre-pandemic days, whale shark tourism boomed in Tan-Awan, which had been a sleepy fishing community until the area’s outsized animals became a global draw starting about a decade ago.

The appeal to tourists of a practically guaranteed sighting meant Tan-Awan residents had no intention of abandoning the feeding practice, despite the growing pressure to stop. The tourism money meant too much, with whale shark encounters bringing about US$3.5 million (S$4.7 million) into the area in 2019.

But with no tourists arriving since the Covid-19 pandemic began, hospitality workers, motorbike drivers and whale shark boatmen have been scraping around for alternative sources of income. Across town, doors and windows have been boarded up.

Almost 1,900 whale sharks have been identified in Philippine waters, the second-largest known population in the world.

