Up close with our planet

A giant globe called Gaia by British artist Luke Jerram displayed at the Greenwich and Docklands International Festival yesterday at the Painted Hall in the Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London.

Taking inspiration from the mythological mother of all life on earth and scientific discoveries in the age of space travel, the 7m, illuminated 3D installation is presented with surround sound from award-winning composer Dan Jones and offers a vision of our world floating in space and aims to inspire awe and the "overview effect".

Detailed imagery of the earth's surface from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration offers a unique contemplation on the interconnection and fragility of life on the planet, uniquely presented in the spectacular setting of the Painted Hall.