Twist in the weather
Call it Twister Tuesday in Saskatchewan. The Canadian province witnessed a tornado following storms earlier this week.
Weather agency Environment Canada issued tornado warnings for Saskatchewan as meteorologists tracked a severe thunderstorm rumbling through the province at 20kmh.
The agency said damaging winds, hail and heavy rain were all possible.
It advised people to seek shelter on low floors, away from external walls and windows, in locations such as basements, stairwells or interior closets.
Meanwhile, social media lit up as people shared photos of storm activity in different locations.
Tornadoes form in unstable atmospheric conditions and can travel up to 70kmh. Some are strong enough to destroy buildings and uproot trees.
Canada has the second highest number of tornadoes annually in the world, after the United States.
The twisters are most frequent in the southern provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.
-
SEND US YOUR PICTURE
-
Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?
The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.