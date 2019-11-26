True love runs deep

Grab your wedding gown, get set... go!

Brides-and grooms-to-be tested their love, harmony and patience with each other as they tried to overcome all obstacles to reach the finish line in the "Eazy Running of the Brides 8" race in Bangkok on Sunday.

The annual race's eighth edition, held by radio station Eazy FM 105.5, saw brides-to-be don bridal gowns, track pants and running shoes to take on a 3km course.

The brides-to-be had to run some distance alone before they met their significant others to be given a piggyback through an obstacle course, and afterwards to the finish line.

About 150 couples took part in the race, competing to win their dream wedding and other prizes worth a total of 3 million baht (S$135,000).