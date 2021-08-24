Tropical Storm Henri drenches north-east US

A beachgoer standing in the mist of waves caused by the landfall of  Tropical Storm Henri in Westhampton, New York, on Sunday.

Henri weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday night, but was  forecast to dump heavy rain across  the north-east United States  through Monday night, possibly  triggering flash floods and further  power outages across the region.

An additional 5 to 10cm of rainfall was expected overnight into  Monday morning for New York  City, northern New Jersey, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern  New York and into southern New  England, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Mr Brian Hurley, a senior meteorologist with the NWS’ Weather  Prediction Centre in College Park,  Maryland, said: “There are threats  of flash floods.” 

The storm will weaken further as  it pushes out to the Gulf of Maine  on Monday afternoon, causing rainfall to diminish, he added.

Henri made landfall as a tropical  storm near Westerly, Rhode Island  on Sunday with top sustained  winds of 97kmh, the US National  Hurricane Centre said. About two  hours later, its maximum sustained winds had diminished to  80kmh.

It was reported that by Sunday  afternoon, more than 82,000 electric customers in southern New  England were still without power,  including 61,000 in Rhode Island.

The storm’s slowdown and prolific rain production over an area already saturated with rain  prompted concerns from area governors about flooding in New  York’s Hudson River Valley and  western Connecticut.

US President Joe Biden said on  Sunday that he approved emergency declarations to aid Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York, if  necessary.

“While New Englanders are used  to dealing with some tough  weather, this storm has the potential for widespread consequences  across the region with significant  flooding and power outages that  could affect hundreds of thousands of people,” he said at a briefing.

The deluge that hit New York last  Saturday evening submerged a  star-studded concert meant to  mark the city’s emergence from  the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A light rain that turned into a  downpour sent thousands of music fans fleeing the Homecoming  Concert in Manhattan’s Central  Park.

The downpour, indirectly associated with Henri, set an hourly rainfall record of 4.93cm for Central  Park, as well as a daily record of  11.3cm, according to meteorologist  Josh Weiss of the NWS’ weather  prediction centre.

