Tropical Storm Henri drenches north-east US

A beachgoer standing in the mist of waves caused by the landfall of Tropical Storm Henri in Westhampton, New York, on Sunday.

Henri weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday night, but was forecast to dump heavy rain across the north-east United States through Monday night, possibly triggering flash floods and further power outages across the region.

An additional 5 to 10cm of rainfall was expected overnight into Monday morning for New York City, northern New Jersey, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New York and into southern New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Mr Brian Hurley, a senior meteorologist with the NWS’ Weather Prediction Centre in College Park, Maryland, said: “There are threats of flash floods.”

The storm will weaken further as it pushes out to the Gulf of Maine on Monday afternoon, causing rainfall to diminish, he added.

Henri made landfall as a tropical storm near Westerly, Rhode Island on Sunday with top sustained winds of 97kmh, the US National Hurricane Centre said. About two hours later, its maximum sustained winds had diminished to 80kmh.

It was reported that by Sunday afternoon, more than 82,000 electric customers in southern New England were still without power, including 61,000 in Rhode Island.

The storm’s slowdown and prolific rain production over an area already saturated with rain prompted concerns from area governors about flooding in New York’s Hudson River Valley and western Connecticut.

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he approved emergency declarations to aid Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York, if necessary.

“While New Englanders are used to dealing with some tough weather, this storm has the potential for widespread consequences across the region with significant flooding and power outages that could affect hundreds of thousands of people,” he said at a briefing.

The deluge that hit New York last Saturday evening submerged a star-studded concert meant to mark the city’s emergence from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A light rain that turned into a downpour sent thousands of music fans fleeing the Homecoming Concert in Manhattan’s Central Park.

The downpour, indirectly associated with Henri, set an hourly rainfall record of 4.93cm for Central Park, as well as a daily record of 11.3cm, according to meteorologist Josh Weiss of the NWS’ weather prediction centre.