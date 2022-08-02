Tropical paradise

An aerial view of people floating on surf boards at a beach in Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya city, Hainan province, China, last Friday.

The island's climate is pleasant all year round, helping it to become a popular tourist destination.

Avid divers and marine lovers are also drawn by the island's clear seawater that is home to a rich diversity of marine life such as snails, sea cucumbers, lobsters, urchins and colourful tropical fish, as well as lush coral reefs.

Besides diving and swimming, other water activities include surfing, gliding, sailing and canoeing.

For those who prefer to stay dry, there are many points of attraction on land as well, such as the Goddess Matsu Temple and Sunrise Rock, which, as its name suggests, is an ideal spot for watching the rising sun.

There are also many restaurants on the island, some serving locally caught lobsters, prawns, crabs, conch, sea cucumbers and jellyfish.

