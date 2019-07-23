Tribute to best cyclists

On the A64 highway in the Pyrenees area in France, there is a sculpture that enshrines the toil and victory of the world's best cyclists.

Created by Jean-Bernard Metais between 1995 and 1996, the artwork, titled The Tour De France In The Pyrenees, commemorates one of France's and the world's most popular cycling competitions.

In its 106th edition this year, the Tour de France, an annual men's multiple-stage bicycle race, started three weeks ago and will come to a finish on Sunday.

While the route changes each year, the format of the race stays the same with the appearance of time trials, the passage through the mountain chains of the Pyrenees and the Alps, and the finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, where the overall winner is crowned with a yellow jersey.

The race is an important cultural event for fans in Europe and all over the world. Twelve million to 15 million spectators visit the Tour de France route every year, and over three billion watch it on television.

Extreme speeds, spectacular crashes and great duels between stars all make the Tour de France exceptional. The race's history adds even more to the legend, and not just among cyclists.