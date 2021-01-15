'Tree of life' sprouts in Aussie Lake

This is one of several aerial photographs of Lake Cakora in New South Wales taken by amateur photographer Derry Moroney.

Lake Cakora is a lake and lagoon that is intermittently open to the ocean at the nearby Brooms Head Main Beach.

Australia's ABC News reported this week that the photo got a big reaction online, with thousands of people sharing it on social media.

Mr Moroney has been taking regular photos of the lake's changing shape for about six months.

He told ABC News: "At the very end of the lake, the water runs out and it all spines out into a 'tree of life' look."

He added that the water is brown because it is coloured by the tea tree oils from the trees along the banks.

