Treasures no longer buried in a cave

Israeli archaeologists have unearthed two dozen Dead Sea scroll fragments from a remote cave in the Judean Desert, the first discovery of such Jewish religious texts in more than half a century, The Guardian reported.

"For the first time in approximately 60 years, archaeological excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll," the Israel Antiquities Authority said.

The authority said it had also discovered a basket - seen above being carried by archaeologists Haim Cohen and Naama Sukenik - it believed to be the oldest in the world.

The find, which extended to other caves, also included a cache of ancient coins, a lice comb and arrowheads from the Bar Kochba Jewish revolt period.