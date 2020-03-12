Tragic end for two rare giraffes

These two rare white giraffe pictured on May 31, 2017, in Garissa county, in north-eastern Kenya, have suffered a terrible fate.

The country's only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, conservationists said on Tuesday, in a major blow to the population of such rare animals.

The carcasses of the two giraffes were found "in a skeletal state after being killed by armed poachers" in Garissa, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement.

Their deaths leave just one white giraffe alive - a lone male, born from the same slaughtered female, the conservancy said.

Their white appearance is due to a rare condition called leucism, which causes skin cells to have no pigmentation.

Some 40 per cent of the giraffe population has disappeared in the past 30 years, but poaching for meat and skin continues.