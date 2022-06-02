Toy brick tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

A Legoland modeller completing a model of Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace at Legoland in Windsor, Britain, on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, ascended the throne on the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb 6, 1952. She is the longest-ruling monarch in British history.

To celebrate her 70 years of service to the country, Legoland recently added a new section to its collection of models. The theme park’s popular Miniland attraction now features a miniature model of the Queen being driven around Buckingham Palace while the Red Arrows aerobatics flying team swoops down The Mall.

Visitors can also enjoy a miniature Lego Royal family standing on the palace’s famous balcony. Here, the Queen is accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children.

The Jubilee exhibit, comprising 8,000 bricks, took more than 281 hours to assemble and will be on display starting tomorrow.