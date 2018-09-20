Touch to get a feel of French classic

"One sees clearly only with the heart. The essential is invisible to the eye."

This famous quote from French author Antoine de Saint-Exupery's Le Petit Prince, or The Little Prince, may pop into the minds of visitors to a new display at the Singapore Philatelic Museum.

Called The Little Prince In The Dark collection, it features six sculptures that are meant to be touched and felt so that those who are often left out of the museum experience, such as people who are blind, can also "see" and appreciate the artworks.

The hand-painted sculptures, made from resin and fibreglass, and covered with layers of marine lacquer, depict iconic characters and scenes from Saint-Exupery's classic tale first published in 1943.

They were created by French artist Arnaud Nazare-Aga, and will be on display from Saturday in a customised dark room with low-powered UV LED lights.

The collection is part of the museum's The Little Prince: Behind the Story exhibition, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of the literary work.

The Singapore Philatelic Museum is actively encouraging the community with special needs to visit the exhibition and participate in its programmes.

Entrance is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. More information about the exhibition can be found on the museum's website.