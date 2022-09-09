Today in Pictures, Sept 9, 2022

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II at her home in Scotland, China Fashion Week in Beijing, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
32 min ago
General view of the players during a minutes silence before the match after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the Europa Conference League match between West Ham United and Romanian side, FCSB at London Stadium, London, Britain on September 8, 2022
 PHOTO : REUTERS
A man reacts near floral tributes placed at Buckingham Palace, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain on September 9, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
Well-wishers leave candles outside Buckingham Palace, after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in central London on September 8, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, has died aged 96. PHOTO : AFP
Girls dressed as Kumari, a living goddess, take part in 'Kumari Puja' rituals at the Hanuman Dhoka in Durbar Square in Kathmandu on September 8, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
2 ladies dressed in costumes attend a lantern show during an opening ceremony event for Mid-Autum festival at Wong Tai Sin temple in Hong Kong on September 8, 2022, ahead of the public opening on September 9. PHOTO : AFP
In a long exposure image, a fire engine departs after being parked on the side of a road as smoke and flame rise into the air during the Fairview Fire near Hemet, California in Riverside County. A ferocious heat wave scorching the western United States could finally begin to wane in the coming days, forecasters said on September 7, but they warned of dangerous fire conditions as howling winds sweep through the bone-dry region. PHOTO : AFP
A surfer rides a wave at Lower Trestles ahead of the Ripcurl WSL Finalon on September 07, 2022 in San Clemente, California. PHOTO : AFP
This picture taken on September 8, 2022 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 9 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) posing for a photo with performers at a celebration event for the 74th anniversary of the nation's founding in Pyongyang PHOTO : AFP
Several people run inside the famous parallel market during a fire, in La Paz, Bolivia on 08 September 2022. Bolivian coca growers from the Departmental Association of Coca Producers (Adepcoca) violently took over and set fire to the facilities of the so-called 'parallel market' in the city of La Paz, after marching for five days with the sole objective of closing that coca leaf trade. PHOTO : EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top