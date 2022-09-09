Today in Pictures, Sept 9, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Sept 9, 2022
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II at her home in Scotland, China Fashion Week in Beijing, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wzy9
General view of the players during a minutes silence before the match after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the Europa Conference League match between West Ham United and Romanian side, FCSB at London Stadium, London, Britain on September 8, 2022
PHOTO : REUTERS
A man reacts near floral tributes placed at Buckingham Palace, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain on September 9, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Well-wishers leave candles outside Buckingham Palace, after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in central London on September 8, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, has died aged 96.
PHOTO : AFP
Girls dressed as Kumari, a living goddess, take part in 'Kumari Puja' rituals at the Hanuman Dhoka in Durbar Square in Kathmandu on September 8, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
2 ladies dressed in costumes attend a lantern show during an opening ceremony event for Mid-Autum festival at Wong Tai Sin temple in Hong Kong on September 8, 2022, ahead of the public opening on September 9.
PHOTO : AFP
In a long exposure image, a fire engine departs after being parked on the side of a road as smoke and flame rise into the air during the Fairview Fire near Hemet, California in Riverside County. A ferocious heat wave scorching the western United States could finally begin to wane in the coming days, forecasters said on September 7, but they warned of dangerous fire conditions as howling winds sweep through the bone-dry region.
PHOTO : AFP
A surfer rides a wave at Lower Trestles ahead of the Ripcurl WSL Finalon on September 07, 2022 in San Clemente, California.
PHOTO : AFP
This picture taken on September 8, 2022 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 9 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) posing for a photo with performers at a celebration event for the 74th anniversary of the nation's founding in Pyongyang
PHOTO : AFP
Several people run inside the famous parallel market during a fire, in La Paz, Bolivia on 08 September 2022. Bolivian coca growers from the Departmental Association of Coca Producers (Adepcoca) violently took over and set fire to the facilities of the so-called 'parallel market' in the city of La Paz, after marching for five days with the sole objective of closing that coca leaf trade.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top