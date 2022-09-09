Today in Pictures, Sept 9, 2022

In a long exposure image, a fire engine departs after being parked on the side of a road as smoke and flame rise into the air during the Fairview Fire near Hemet, California in Riverside County. A ferocious heat wave scorching the western United States could finally begin to wane in the coming days, forecasters said on September 7, but they warned of dangerous fire conditions as howling winds sweep through the bone-dry region.

PHOTO : AFP