Today in Pictures, Sept 9, 2021

Singapore's Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme opens, sun halo spotted in the sky, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Two of the 100 passengers who travelled from Frankfurt to Singapore on Singapore Airlines’ SQ325 collecting their luggage at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on September 8, 2021. The flight marked the start of the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme, which allows vaccinated travellers from Germany and Brunei to enter Singapore without quarantine. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A sun halo seen over Tampines on September 8, 2021.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A person watches the Tribute In Light shine into the sky from Lower Manhattan during a test on September 7, 2021 in New York City. Honoring the victims of the September 11, 2001 attack that killed almost 3,000 people at the World Trade Center, the Tribute in Light is a commemorative public art installation that was first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year since on the anniversary.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A vendor pushes a cart of sugarcane juice past a fire at a demonstration in Bangkok on September 8, 2021, as activists call for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis. PHOTO: AFP
Taliban fighters in Kabul fire their guns in celebration after receiving unconfirmed reports that Panjshir Province had fallen to their forces on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.THE NEW YORK TIMES
Yemeni students sit on the ground as they attend class in a classroom at a school, ahead of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, in Sana’a, Yemen, September 8, 2021 PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Vet Dr Michelle Otto and her assistant Patrick blindfold a tranquillised rhino before dehorning it at the Buffalo Dream Ranch, the biggest private rhino sanctuary on the continent, in South Africa's North West Province, September 6, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on September 9, 2021, shows a polar bear on ice floes in the British Channel in the Franz Josef Land archipelago on August 16, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Light designs are projected onto high-rise building at the Potsdamer Platz as part of the yearly Festival of Lights in Berlin on September 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom celebrates match point against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during her Women’s Singles quarterfinals match on Day Ten of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
