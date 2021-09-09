Today in Pictures, Sept 9, 2021

A person watches the Tribute In Light shine into the sky from Lower Manhattan during a test on September 7, 2021 in New York City. Honoring the victims of the September 11, 2001 attack that killed almost 3,000 people at the World Trade Center, the Tribute in Light is a commemorative public art installation that was first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year since on the anniversary.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP