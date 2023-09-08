The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 8, 2023
Hong Kong, Shenzhen deluged by heaviest rain on record; fire at Pattaya Floating Market and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Vehicles submerged in flood water during heavy rain in Hong Kong on Sept 8, 2023. Hong Kong’s heaviest rainstorm since records began in 1884, flooded the financial hub’s streets and sent torrents of water rushing through subway stations, bringing much of the city to a standstill.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Rescue workers riding a boat along a flooded street in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on Sept 8, 2023. The city recorded the heaviest rain since records began in 1952.
PHOTO: AFP
An undated handout photograph published on Sept 8, 2023, through the Telegram account of the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko. It shows rescue workers and the police working to pull a policeman from the rubbles of a damaged administrative building following an alleged Russian strike in the Kryvyi Rig, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
A fire broke out at the Pattaya Floating Market in Bang Lamung district, on Sept 7, 2023, destroying a section of the tourist attraction.
PHOTO: XINHUA
Firemen evacuating an elderly woman from her partially flooded house as the Pinios river overflowed, following torrential rain in Larissa, Greece, on Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An Indian army training cadet demonstrating his skills during the bunker bursting drill as part of a combined display ahead of the graduation ceremony at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, India, on Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA
A photo released on Sept 8, 2023, by the official North Korean Central News Agency showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (centre) presiding over a launching ceremony for what is said to be a tactical nuclear-armed submarine at the Sinpho shipyard in North Korea, on Sept 6, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA
Ms Anne Daley holding a cardboard cutout of the late Queen Elizabeth to commemorate the first anniversary of the Queen's death, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain on Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Performers taking part in a performance before the start of the Asian Games torch relay in Hangzhou, China's eastern Zhejiang province, on Sept 8, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Models displaying a creation from the Misuity brand by fashion designer Gao Tian during the China Fashion Week in Beijing, on Sept 7, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
