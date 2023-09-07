Today in Pictures, Sept 7, 2023

Artistic swimmers Kiera Lee, Vivien Tai and Claire Tan at the OCBC Aquatic Centre; devotees in Iraq’s central holy city of Karbala; and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Artistic swimmers, from left, Kiera Lee, 14, captain Vivien Tai, 20, and vice-captain Claire Tan, 19, at the OCBC Aquatic Centre on Sep 6. At the World Aquatics Championships in July, Singapore ranked third among Asian countries in the team technical event.
Devotees taking part in a mourning ceremony inside the Shrine of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, in Iraq's central holy city of Karbala on Sep 6. AFP
People looking over Manhattan at the Edge in New York City, New York, U.S., Sep 5. REUTERS
A Pakistan Air Force soldier standing guard at the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Defense Day, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sep 6. EPA-EFE
Hindu girls dressed as Radha and Lord Krishna during the Janmashtami festival, posing for a picture as the Hindu community celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sep 6. REUTERS
People with their bodies painted marching during the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at the Tegallalang village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, Sep 6. EPA-EFE
A Romanian presidential honor guard standing at the entrance doors of Cotroceni Presidential Palace before the start of the the Three Seas Initiative Summit (3SI) and the 3SI Business Forum, in Bucharest, Romania, Sep 6. EPA-EFE
A delegate from the indigenous Maasai community blowing a horn and wearing an ostrich feathered headgear as he arrives for the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 6. REUTERS
A car lying on the river bed after a road collapsed due to heavy floods in Kala Nera near the city of Volos, central Greece, on Sep 6. AFP
Residents carrying belongings and supplies as they observe the destruction caused by a cyclone in the city of Roca Sales, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, Sept 6. EPA-EFE

