Today in Pictures, Sept 7, 2021

Fire breaks out at Telok Blangah Crescent HDB block, September school holidays begin, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
The scene at the 9th floor of a Housing Board block in Telok Blangah Crescent on September 7, 2021. More than 100 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at the block on Monday evening (Sept 6).
People are seen zipping down the Kraken Racers, Singapore’s first four-lane mat racer slide, at Wild Wild Wet in Downtown East with the commencement of the September school holidays on September 6, 2021.
A man is seen burning life-sized paper figurines outside Fu Shan Tan , a religious organisation located along Lorong 15 Geylang on September 6, 2021, during the last day of the Hungry Ghost Festival.
Fireworks, thrown by protesters, explode in front of a line of police during a demonstration against Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha and his government's handling of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis in Bangkok on September 6, 2021.
A boy carries idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha outside a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi on September 6, 2021.
A reconstruction of the first Neanderthal in the Netherlands, nicknamed Krijn, is on display in the National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden, The Netherlands, September 6, 2021.
Customers look at fishes displayed in plastics bags at an ornamental fish market in Parung Bogor, Indonesia, September 4, 2021.
Owners of miniature steam engines drive their vehicles in the main arena of the Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally held in the grounds of Scampston Hall, in Malton, near York, northern England on September 4, 2021.
Houseboats sit in a narrow section of water in a depleted Lake Oroville in Oroville, California on September 5, 2021.
A man on a paddle board surfs during sunset at La Torche, as a heat wave hits France, in Plomeur, Brittany, France, September 6, 2021.
