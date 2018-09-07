Today in Pictures, Sept 7, 2018

Light from a train is seen as it rounds a bend near the Sacramento River as flames from the Delta Fire fill a valley in Delta, California, US, people take part during the 3rd World Nomad Games at Issyk-Kul lake in gorge Kyrchyn, 300km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.