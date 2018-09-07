Today in Pictures, Sept 7, 2018

Light from a train is seen as it rounds a bend near the Sacramento River as flames from the Delta Fire fill a valley in Delta, California, US, people take part during the 3rd World Nomad Games at Issyk-Kul lake in gorge Kyrchyn, 300km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A man lands on Jump Trump, an inflatable structure covered with a giant image of US President Donald Trump at the GetxoPhoto international photography exhibition in Getxo, Spain, on Sept 6, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Two women covered in black grease take part in the traditional festival of the Cascamorras, in Baza, near Granada, on Sept 6, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A flash of lightning strikes above the Baie des Anges in the French riviera city of Nice, south-eastern France on Sept 6, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Indian members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community celebrate the Supreme Court decision to strike down a colonial-era ban on gay sex, during heavy rainfall in New Delhi on Sept 6, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A man looks at an opening from a makeshift shelter in an underground cave in Idlib, Syria on Sept 3, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
People look at a street art creation displayed as part of the exhibition Strokar inside, in a former supermarket in Brussels on Sept 5, 2018, on the eve of the event's opening.PHOTO: AFP
Light from a train as it rounds a bend near the Sacramento River as flames from the Delta Fire fill a valley in Delta, California on Sept 6, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Workers are seen walking along the Southbank during the morning rush-hour in London, Britain, on Sept 6, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Artists perform on the hull of the CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupery container ship during its inauguration in Le Havre, France, on Sept 6, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People take part during the 3rd World Nomad Games at Issyk-Kul lake in gorge 'Kyrchyn', 300km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Sept 6, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
