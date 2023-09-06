The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 6, 2023
Gulls flying in front of the moon in Norfolk, Britain, people waiting to dive at the beach in Saint-Malo, France and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
https://str.sg/iT5M
Gulls flying in front of the moon as thousands of wading birds move onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tides in Norfolk, Britain, Sep 5.
REUTERS
People waiting to dive at the Bon Secours beach, as a heatwave hits France, in Saint-Malo, France, Sept 5.
REUTERS
Indian school children with their faces painted in blue, dressed as the Hindu god Lord Krishna taking part in the Janmashtami festival celebrations at the Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha - Multipurpose Technical High School, in Mumbai, India, on Sep 5.
EPA-EFE
Nuns from Missionaries of Charity attending a special prayer on the occasion of 'Feast Day' to mark the death anniversary of Mother Teresa at the Mother House in Kolkata on Sep 5.
AFP
An aerial picture of the aftermath of a large fire that destroyed more than 100 wooden houses built on stilts in Santos, Brazil, Sep 5.
EPA-EFE
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims taking part in a mourning ceremony, during the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq Sep 5.
REUTERS
The work 'Templo de Oxala, 1977' by Brazilian artist Rubem Valentim on display in the Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion, located within the Ibirapuera Park, during a preview of the 35th edition of the Sao Paulo Biennial, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sep 4.
EPA-EFE
Bogdan Bogdanovic (R) of Serbia in action against Rokas Jokubaitis (L) of Lithuania during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 quarter final match between Lithuania and Serbia in Manila, Philippines, Sep 5.
EPA-EFE
Giulia Di Quilio posing during the red carpet event for the premiere for the film "Enea" during the 80th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sep 5.
REUTERS
Indian artist Jagjot Singh Rubal giving final touches to an oil painting of US President Joe Biden, at his workshop in Amritsar on Sep 5.
AFP
Today in Pictures
