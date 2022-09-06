The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 6, 2022
Typhoon Hinamnor in Busan, South Korea, earthquake in China's Sichuan Province, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Firefighters rescue a man from the Taehwa river which was flooded by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Ulsan, South Korea on September 6, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Rescuers move people in Luding county, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan Province, China. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan province, at 12:52 PM on 05 September, 2022. The People's Liberation Army and Armed Police forces, fire rescue, communication and power, medical rescue and other teams carried out rescue and resettlement work.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Brazilian vaqueiros, or cowboys, wearing traditional leather garments, compete in the "Pega de Boi" (Ox Catch) tournament in Cabrobo, Pernambuco State, Brazil. The riders compete in pairs to retrieve a cord from a bull which has been released and runs away from them and they are timed on how quickly they can return with the cord. Riders have been known to die competing in the tournament
PHOTO : AFP
People gather on Santa Monica beach amid an intense heat wave in Southern California. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of Southern California through September 7. Climate models almost unanimously predict that heat waves will become more intense and frequent as the planet continues to warm.
PHOTO : AFP
Electronicos Fantasticos! members perform on stage during a concert at Kanda Myojin Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Electronicos Fantasticos!, a Japanese art collective, perform ‘electromagnetic punk’ using old appliances like electric fans, barcode readers and CTR televisions as guitars, bass and drums. More than just a band, they dream of creating a global tribe of DIY musicians while giving a second life to obsolete electronics.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
The Fairview Fire burns near Hemet, California, U.S on September 5, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
This photo taken on September 2, 2022 shows a woman posing for photos on a section of a parched river bed along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
PHOTO : AFP
A Palestinian boy walks in the house of Tel Aviv attacker Raed Hazem after it was demolished by Israeli forces in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on September 6, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A photograph taken on September 5, 2022 shows a mural painting in Belfast city centre, made by artist Ciaran Gallagher and depicting as boxers British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (2nd L) winning the Conservative Party leadership contest and Britain's next prime minister election over Britain's former Chancellor to the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) next to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (2nd R) and Britain's Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg (L).
PHOTO : AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
