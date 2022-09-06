Today in Pictures, Sept 6, 2022

Brazilian vaqueiros, or cowboys, wearing traditional leather garments, compete in the "Pega de Boi" (Ox Catch) tournament in Cabrobo, Pernambuco State, Brazil. The riders compete in pairs to retrieve a cord from a bull which has been released and runs away from them and they are timed on how quickly they can return with the cord. Riders have been known to die competing in the tournament

PHOTO : AFP