Today in Pictures, Sept 6, 2021

Autonomous robot patrols Toa Payoh Central, Tokyo Paralympics closes with fireworks, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
37 min ago
Xavier patrolling in Toa Payoh Central on September 5, 2021. This is the first time that an autonomous robot is being used to patrol and survey a public area with high foot traffic to enhance public health and safety. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Fireworks light up the sky during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on September 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
An anti-government protester carries a giant model of a syringe during a demonstration in Bangkok on September 5, 2021, as activists call for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.PHOTO: AFP
A kayaker poses for a photo under a highway sign when paddling down a portion of Interstate 676 after flooding from heavy rains from hurricane Ida in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2, 2021 PHOTO: AFP
Members of Youth Corps Singapore and Pasir Panjang residents planting trees at Pasir Panjang Park on September 4, 2021, ahead of the opening of the park’s first section – from Pasir Panjang MRT station to Jalan Pelepah estate. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/TIMOTHY DAVID
A worker hangs photos for the exhibition "Anonymous photographer in Myanmar" made for The New York Times ahead of the 33rd edition of the Visa pour l'Image international photojournalism festival, in Perpignan, southern France, on August 25, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A handout photo made available by the Red Bull Press Office shows Italian pilot Dario Costa in action as he flies through the Catalca Tunnel in Istanbul, Turkey, on September 4, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of the traditional burning of the fallas in Valencia, eastern Spain, on September 5, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mayor Femke Halsema (L) unveils the Nelson Mandela Memorial in the Nelson Mandela Park in Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands, on September 5, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A parade of gondolas cross the Grand Canal during the traditional 'Regata Storica' (Historical Regatta), the main event in the annual 'Voga alla Veneta' (lit.: Rowing in the Venetian style) rowing calendar, in Venice, Italy, on September 5, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
