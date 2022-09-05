Today in Pictures, Sept 5, 2022

Skateboarders ride down the Maryhill Loops Road during the Maryhill Ratz Freeride on September 04, 2022 in Maryhill, Washington. The Maryhill Ratz Freeride is held on the historic Maryhill Loops Road, which was the first paved road in the state, built as an experiment for Model T cars in 1912. The event attracts riders from all over the country, and a few from around the globe, that want a chance to ride the famous road. The first race on the Maryhill Loops road was held in 2000 by Extreme Downhill International, and there has been events there ever since. The Maryhill Ratz, which is run by Dean Ozuna, started running the events on this road in 2007.

AFP