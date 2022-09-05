The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 5, 2022
Students of dance schools at Piazza Duomo during the OnDance dance festival, in Milan, lightning in the skies of the Roman coast, due to bad weather in Ostia, Italy and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Italian ballet dancer Roberto Bolle (unseen) dances with 1,500 students of dance schools at Piazza Duomo on the occasion of the OnDance dance festival, in Milan, Italy, 04 September 2022.
EPA-EFE
Lightning in the skies of the Roman coast, due to bad weather in Ostia, Italy, 04 September 2022.
EPA-EFE
Afghan children attend a class at an open air school at Achin district in the southern of Nangarhar province on September 4, 2022.
AFP
People take pictures at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo on September 4, 2022.
AFP
Young women participate in the annual reed dance (Umkhosi Womhlanga) hosted by the Zulu royal family following the coronation of newly crowned King Misuzulu kaZwelithini last month, at the Emachobeni Royal Palace, in Ingwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, September 3, 2022.
REUTERS
A person uses a piece of cardboard as a sun shade on Santa Monica pier amid an intense heat wave in Southern California on September 4, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of Southern California through September 7. Climate models almost unanimously predict that heat waves will become more intense and frequent as the planet continues to warm.
AFP
Skateboarders ride down the Maryhill Loops Road during the Maryhill Ratz Freeride on September 04, 2022 in Maryhill, Washington. The Maryhill Ratz Freeride is held on the historic Maryhill Loops Road, which was the first paved road in the state, built as an experiment for Model T cars in 1912. The event attracts riders from all over the country, and a few from around the globe, that want a chance to ride the famous road. The first race on the Maryhill Loops road was held in 2000 by Extreme Downhill International, and there has been events there ever since. The Maryhill Ratz, which is run by Dean Ozuna, started running the events on this road in 2007.
AFP
Hindu devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesh for immersion on the fifth day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Pattinapakkam beach, in Chennai, India, 04 September 2022. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is a ten-day long event that is celebrated all over India. During the Ganpati festival, which is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, idols of the Hindu deity are worshipped at hundreds of pandals or makeshift tents before they are immersed into water bodies.
EPA-EFE
A yellow-billed oxpecker stands on a giraffe in the Masai Mara National Park, Kenya, September 3, 2022.
REUTERS
A model displays a creation from the Heaven Gaia by Xiong Ying during the China Fashion Week in Beijing on September 4, 2022.
AFP
