Today in Pictures, Sept 4, 2018

Indian Hindu devotees taking a vow before forming a human pyramid in a bid to reach and break a dahi-handi (curd-pot) suspended in the air during celebrations for the Janmashtami festival, a woman wearing a costume during J'Ouvert, a celebration ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in New York, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Indian Hindu devotees take a vow before forming a human pyramid in a bid to reach and break a dahi-handi (curd-pot) suspended in the air during celebrations for the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth of Hindu God Lord Krishna, in Mumbai on Sept 3, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A woman wears a costume during J'Ouvert, an overnight-into-dawn celebration ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, US, on Sept 3, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Costumed dancers participate in the annual West Indian Day Parade, on Sept 3, 2018, in Brooklyn, New York City. PHOTO: AFP
Concert-goers enjoy a concert in Chemnitz, Germany, on Sept 3, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves during the women's singles fourth round match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day Eight of the 2018 US Open, on Sept 3, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
A couple pose as a sunbather lies on the beach at the Promenade des Planches during the 44th Deauville US Film Festival of Deauville in Deauville, north-western France, on Sept 3, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, on Sept 2, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Boats are seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, on Sept 1, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Maasai man attends a livestock auction promoting registration to the Kenyan NHIF (National Hospital Insurance Fund), near the town of Kajiado in Kajiado County, Kenya, on Sept 3, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Young women participating in the annual 'Umhlanga', or Reed Dance ceremony, march towards the main stadium at the Swazi Royal Residence with their reeds to be presented to King Mswati III, in Mbabane, Swaziland or eSwatini, on Sept 2, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
