Today in Pictures, Sept 30, 2022

A man plays with his dog while staying at the San Antonio Casa Esperanza Temporary Housing Center for Migrants after walking for weeks in order to cross into Colombia and continue his journey to the United States, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, on September 25, 2022. About 40 "walkers" advance in a group towards a trocha -illegal passage- on the border between Venezuela and Colombia. It is the first stop towards his goal, the United States, an odyssey on foot that will include the dangerous Darien crossing, increasingly used by Venezuelans.

AFP