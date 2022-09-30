Today in Pictures, Sept 30, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Sept 30, 2022
A Chinese opera actor is reflected in a mirror during the Taoist Nine Emperor Gods festival, in Ampang, Selangor, Malaysia, children play with the waves at the Malecon in Havana, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wrKR
A Chinese opera actor is reflected in a mirror, as they prepare backstage before a performance, during the Taoist Nine Emperor Gods festival, in Ampang, Selangor, Malaysia, September 29, 2022.
REUTERS
Children play with the waves at the Malecon in Havana, on September 29, 2022, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Authorities were slowly restoring electricity in Cuba following a power outage in the country caused by Hurricane Ian, which killed two people and left widespread damage.
AFP
A model presents a creation for the Off-White Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on September 29, 2022.
AFP
A man plays with his dog while staying at the San Antonio Casa Esperanza Temporary Housing Center for Migrants after walking for weeks in order to cross into Colombia and continue his journey to the United States, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, on September 25, 2022. About 40 "walkers" advance in a group towards a trocha -illegal passage- on the border between Venezuela and Colombia. It is the first stop towards his goal, the United States, an odyssey on foot that will include the dangerous Darien crossing, increasingly used by Venezuelans.
AFP
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE) headquarters in Asuncion on September 29, 2022. A fire destroyed thousands of electronic ballot boxes in Paraguay's Superior Tribunal of Electoral Justice, two months before the primary elections in which the candidates for the 2023 presidential elections will be defined, reported Thursday authorities who are also searching for two missing officials.
AFP
An aerial view taken on September 29, 2022 shows piled up sunfish boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Florida. Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday, bringing "catastrophic" flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the "extremely dangerous" hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers.
AFP
As seen from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopter, immigrant footprints stretch across shifting sand near the U.S.-Mexico border on September 28, 2022 at the Imperial Sand Dunes, California. U.S. immigration authorities made more than 2 million arrests along the U.S. southern border during the 2022 fiscal year, which ends September 30, the first time to reach that historic threshold.
AFP
A giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hoffman floats on Seokchon Lake in Seoul, South Korea, September 30, 2022.
REUTERS
A local resident walks past a destroyed building in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on september 29, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
AFP
Hindu devotees gather around a performer dressed as Hindu Goddess Kali during 'Durga Puja' festival celebrations in Allahabad on September 29, 2022.
AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Back to the top