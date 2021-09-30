Today in Pictures, Sept 30, 2021

Amputee models walk the runway in a fashion show in Paris, France, Japan elects new PM, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
33 min ago
Amputee models display creations by Italian designer Fabio Porlod as part of the 'Victoire, on defile!' (Victory, we walk!) fashion show hosted at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, September 29, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Japan's former foreign minister Fumio Kishida greeting supporters after being elected the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's choice for the next prime minister in a photo taken on September 29, 2021. PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
Participants stand next to a large flower basket decoration as they wait for Martyrs' Day ceremony honoring deceased national heroes, on the eve of the National Day, at Tiananmen Square, in Beijing, China, September 30, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) showcases a virtual control tower with a 360-degree view that simulates various environments and emergency scenarios to train air traffic controllers as seen in a photo taken on September 29, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
People celebrate the end of the coronavirus restrictions imposed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic at Stureplan in central Stockholm, Sweden, September 29, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Activists and relatives of victims of the Beirut port explosion scuffle among themselves as Lebanese security members try to interfere during a demonstration on September 29, 2021 outside the capital's Justice Palace, to protest the suspension of the investigation into the August 4, 2020 port explosion. PHOTO: AFP
General view of lava surfacing on the Halema'uma'u crater of Kilauea volcano in Kilauea, Hawaii, U.S. September 29, 2021, in this still image provided by the USGS surveillance camera. PHOTO: USGS VIA REUTERS
A man sits amongst empty seats at a free movie screening as restrictions on social gathering are tightened due to the surge of cases in the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore, September 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A tourist snorkels near the Christ of the Abyss statue surrounded by dead coral on the ocean bed in the Straits of Florida near Key Largo, Florida, on September 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal in a match against Villarreal at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, on September 29, 2021 PHOTO: REUTERS
