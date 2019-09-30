Today in Pictures, Sept 30, 2019

Australian fans before the Australia v Wales Rugby World Cup match at the Tokyo Stadium; a woman taking part in the autumn harvest festival "Bagach" at the Yanka Kupala State Literary Museum near the village of Vyazynka, Belarus; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Australia fans smile before the Rugby World Cup match between Australia and Wales at the Tokyo Stadium in Japan on Sept 29, 2019.
People enjoy the sun on a sunny afternoon in a park in Queens, New York City on Sept 29, 2019.
People queue to say a final farewell to former French president Jacques Chirac as his coffin lies in state at the Saint-Louis-des-Invalides Cathedral at the Invalides memorial complex in central Paris on Sept 29, 2019.
Volunteers take part in a beach cleanup at the Costa del Este mangrove in Panama City on Sept 29, 2019.
Land burns near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, on Sept 29, 2019.
A model presents a creation by US designer Thom Browne during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Sept 29, 2019.
A woman walks as she takes part in the autumn festival of traditional culture Bagach, which marks the end of the harvest, at the Yanka Kupala State Literary Museum near the village of Vyazynka, Belarus on Sept 29, 2019.
Children await the arrival of the Duke of Sussex to the Nalikule College of Education in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Sept 29, 2019. Prince Harry was there to learn about the CAMA network and how it is supporting young women.
Sri Lanka Wild Life Department workers feed orphaned baby elephants at the Elephant Transit Home Udawalawe in Sri Lanka on Sept 29, 2019.
A tear gas canister explodes as protesters retreat near Lippo Centre, Hong Kong on Sept 29, 2019.
Women's Pole Vault finalist Sandi Morris of the US reacts at the World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Sept 29, 2019.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan attend a joint press conference at the Armenian Governmental Residence in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sept 29, 2019.
