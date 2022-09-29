The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 29, 2022
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, protest in Baghdad, Iraq, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A flooded street is seen downtown as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Iraqi protesters clash with anti-riot police forces during their attempt to storm the 'Green Zone' in central Baghdad, Iraq, September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man demands the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry after he put up road barricades during a general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Locals and rescue workers navigate on boats at Curuca river after a bridge collapsed in BR-319 road in Careiro da Varzea, near Manaus, Brazil, September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Participants wearing hats and gloves to protect from burns carry torches made out of wineskins in flames, during "El Vitor" torche procession, in Mayorga on September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Boys playing on old mattresses in Hanover Park, an area affected by ongoing gang violence in Cape Town, South Africa, September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Performers of France-based troupe Compagnie Des Quidams stages the show "Herbert's Dream" at a plaza in front of Seoul City Hall ahead of the three-day 2022 Seoul Street Arts Festival, in Seoul South Korea, September 29, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A lizard drinks from a Hibiscus flower in Singapore, September 29, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
This photograph taken on September 28, 2022, shows the "Gotheborg", the largest wooden sailboat in the world, seen from Eze, near Nice.
PHOTO: AFP
Uruguay's Sebastian Sosa during the warm up before an international friendly with Canada at Tehelne pole, Bratislava, Slovakia on September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
