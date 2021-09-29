Today in Pictures, Sept 29, 2021

Tropical storm Dianmu hits Thailand, lava continues to pour from a volcano in Canary Island, Spain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
A man rests in a hammock in the grounds of a flooded Buddhist temple in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya on September 28, 2021, as tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 30 provinces across the country. PHOTO: AFP
Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen from El Paso following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman is seen standing on social distancing markings at Junction 8 shopping mall in Bishan on September 28, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Diners at Orchard Central on September 29, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
Giant puppet Amal, created by the Handspring Puppet Company and symbolizing a young refugee girl, waves to people from the balcony of the Grand Theatre in Geneva, Switzerland, September 28, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows flying display team fly over Episkopi British military base, Cyprus September 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People pick grapes under voltaic louvers in the vineyards of Nidoleres estate in Tresserre, France, on September 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Spot-billed pelican interact on the banks of an artificial lake in Colombo on September 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Visitors look at antlers displayed at the exhibition of trophies at the 'One with Nature' World Hunting and Nature Exhibition at the Hungexpo Budapest Congress and Exhibition Center in Budapest, Hungary, September 28, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A museum employee poses next to a print by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai entitled 'Portrait of Katsushika Hokusai' during a photocall for the exhibition 'Hokusai: The Great Picture Book of Everything' at the British Museum in London, Britain, September 28, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
