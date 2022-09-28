Today in Pictures, Sept 28, 2022

This picture taken on September 2, 2022 above Ulrichen shows glaciologist and head of 'Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland' (GLAMOS) network Matthias Huss (with yellow shirt) during a visit with his team on the Gries glacier to takes readings of measuring equipments. - Swiss glaciers smashed all records for melting in 2022, under the dual effect of a dry winter and a long wave of intense summer heat. Three cubic kilometres of ice - three thousand billion litres of water - literally evaporated, or 6% of the total volume of Swiss glaciers, according to a report by the (GLAMOS) network published on September 28, 2022. (

PHOTO: AFP