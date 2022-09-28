Today in Pictures, Sept 28, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Sept 28, 2022
Golu dolls displayed underwater, Singapore Grand Prix 2022 street circuit being lit up and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
53 sec ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wr2d
Visitors watch waterproof Golu dolls displayed underwater inside a large fish tank as part of the celebrations during the Navratri festival, at the VGP Marine Kingdom in Chennai, India, 27 September 2022. Golu is the festive display of dolls and figurines in South India observed during the Navratri festival. The nine days long Navratri festival starts on 26 September 2022 and concludes on 05 October 2022. Hindus over the world will celebrate the Navratri or Durga Puja festival, which represents female power and the victory of good over evil.
PHOTO: EPA
Singapore Grand Prix 2022 street circuit being lit up by over 1,600 custom-made floodlights for F1’s first night race after a two-year break.
ST Photo: Mark Cheong
Hindu priests from the Maharishi Mahesh yogi Ashram give final touches the face of effigies of the Hindu Demon King Ravana which is ritualistically burned on the day of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Allahabad on September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People push a motorbike in a flooded street following the passage of typhoon Noru in Hoi An city, Quang Nam province on September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A boy plays on a swing made from bamboo during Dashain, the country’s biggest religious Hindu festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Participants wearing hat and gloves to protect from burns carry torches made out of wineskins in flames, during "El Vitor" torche procession, in Mayorga on September 27, 2022. - The tradition of the procession of "El Vitor de Mayorga" dates back to the 18th century when villagers took to streets with torches to celebrate the arrival of the relics of Spanish Saint Toribius of Mogrovejo, who served as Archbishop of Lima.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman takes a selfie in front a flower display depicting China's space program ahead of national day in Beijing on September 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
This picture taken on September 2, 2022 above Ulrichen shows glaciologist and head of 'Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland' (GLAMOS) network Matthias Huss (with yellow shirt) during a visit with his team on the Gries glacier to takes readings of measuring equipments. - Swiss glaciers smashed all records for melting in 2022, under the dual effect of a dry winter and a long wave of intense summer heat. Three cubic kilometres of ice - three thousand billion litres of water - literally evaporated, or 6% of the total volume of Swiss glaciers, according to a report by the (GLAMOS) network published on September 28, 2022. (
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top