Today in Pictures, Sept 28, 2021

Air show opens in China, Malaysian police uses drone to monitor social distancing, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
7 min ago
People watch the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Red Falcon aerobatic team perform at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, September 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A drone belonging to the Drone Unit of the Air Operations Force from the Royal Malaysia Police monitors the compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) by visitors near the National Monument in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 25, 2021. Police warn those found ignoring SOP, in particular social distancing, while enjoying recreational activities in public areas will face action. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A health official sprays disinfectant as part of preventative measures against Covid-19, in the Daesong Department Store in Pyongyang, North Korea, on September 27, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A man cycling in the heavy rain in Chinatown on September 27, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
This photo taken on September 27, 2021 shows employees working on high-voltage direct current transmission lines in Wuxi, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. PHOTO: AFP
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims take part in a mourning ceremony, ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Kerbala, Iraq, September 27, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sunset over Gaza City as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza Strip on September 26, 2021, near Nir Am, on the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on September 27, 2021, shows a monitor lizard catching an insect at Ngulia Safari Lodge, one of Kenya's most popular safari destinations at Tsavo West National Park in Tsavo region, Kenya, September 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Barn cats in front of a roll of silage at a dairy farm in Crestwood, Kentucky, U.S., on September 27, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A fibreglass sculpture entitled 'Bihar' (Tomorrow in Basque), by Mexican hyperrealist artist Ruben Orozco, is submerged in the Nervion river in Bilbao, Spain, September 27, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
